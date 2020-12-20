The Mathews-Dickey Boys’ & Girls’ Club will be joining the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis family of Clubs, effective Jan. 1, 2021.
The Boards of Directors and staffs of both Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club and Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis care deeply about the future of the children in St. Louis area, and have been exploring ways to collaborate to serve more youth for years. Collectively, both Clubs have served millions of children in the region for more than 113 years.
Over the past few years, Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club board and staff have taken steps to build upon the foundation established by Martin Luther Mathews and Hubert “Dickey” Ballentine. These steps have included exploring partnerships with other non-profit organizations.
All parties agreed that a partnership would strengthen the organizations, influence the lives of more children and families, and provide more youth access to low-cost, life changing programs and services.
Martin Mathews is the founder and president emeritus of theMathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club. He said of the partnership, “Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club has been an important part of the St. Louis community for 60 years, and our biggest contribution to this community are the children we have served.
“They are our biggest asset and I know that Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis shares our commitment to children and their development. Both Clubs are committed to a future that focuses on our children that I strongly support.”
Flint Fowler, president of BGCSTL, said, “There is a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. that seems especially fitting as we embark on this new journey together: ‘We are not makers of history. We are made by history.’
“What will ultimately make us successful is the great history that is the foundation of our organizations and that combined will make us a force for change and good.” Fowler said.
The agreement preserves the Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club name, location and nationally recognized youth sports programs. Joining forces and using the strengths of both Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club and BGCSTL honors and affirms their legacies.
An integration committee will continue to work to finalize all aspects of the new enterprise. In the short term, Club operations will continue as they always have. In the long term, key programs and activities will be enhanced, new programs will be explored, and new data measurement practices will be deployed to ensure positive outcomes in priority areas that include academic success, good character and citizenship, sports and athletics and healthy lifestyles.
In late October, BGCSTL announced it had merged with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bethalto, which has two locations in Illinois.
The combined organization will now be one of the region’s largest youth development agencies serving more than 10,800 kids and teens annually. In addition, the expanded organization will produce better outcomes for all members, extend opportunities for staff professional growth and development and boost fundraising.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.