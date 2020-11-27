Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis

Alumni Hall of Honor inductees: Sam Adams (left), Malcolm Crawford, Rashidah Ivory, Kia Moore and Ahmad Hicks and Flint Fowler, president, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis recently recognized the outstanding work of staff, board members, volunteers and supporters are and celebrated for their commitment to our organization and the Club kids and teens that we serve.

The Alumni Hall of Honor inductees are Sam Adams, Malcolm Crawford, Ahmad Hicks, Rashidah Ivory, Dr. Kia Moore and Dr. James Paine. The Hall of Honor recognizes outstanding alumni for achievements in their respective fields, commitment to leadership, serving our community’s youth, contributions to the St. Louis community and for living out the mission of the Boys & Girls Club.  

Additional categories and honorees for the evening were as follows:

*Award descriptions below

National Award of Merit

LeAnn Chilton

Cheryl McNeil

Gregory Glore

Peter Strassner

Anita and John McConnell

St. Louis Fire Department

Metropolitan St. Louis Police Department

Richard H. Amberg Award

BGCSTL Board Member Peggy Guest

Service to Youth Award – Staff

Dennis Morgan – 45 years of service

Nicholas Chandler – 15 years

Indigo Sams – 15 years

Patricia Baucom – 10 years

Sharmane Buford – 10 years

Byron West – 10 years

Chrishawn Buford – 5 years

Karmin Crymes – 5 years

Cornelious Ingram – 5 years

Eva Kain – 5 years

Ruth Lederman – 5 years

Mallene Tatum – 5 years

Audrey Wilson – 5 years

Service to Youth Award – Board & Life Trustees

Mark Bulanda – 5 years of service

Sean Joe – 5 years of service

Megan Ridgeway – 5 years of service

Larry Parres – 5 years of service

Barry Upchurch – 5 years of service

Dave Touchette – 20 years of service

Robert Fulstone – 30 years of service

Joan Silber – 30 years of service

“This event gives us the opportunity to celebrate the many ways that our staff, board volunteers, alumni and friends contribute to the welfare of the children we serve and highlight our impact,” said Dr. Flint Fowler, Club president said. 

“While we recognize the challenges of COVID-19, we believe it is important to recognize the contributions and achievements of so many Club constituents.”

The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. 

For more than 50 years, the Clubs have been providing after-school, teen, sports and summer programs to youth in the St. Louis area, while also providing a safe place for them to learn and grow. 

The Clubs serve youth across St. Louis and St. Louis County, including Adams Park Club, Hazelwood Elementary School Club, Herbert Hoover Club, O’Fallon Park Club, Riverview Gardens Club, Hazelwood Southeast Middle School Club and the Teen Center of Excellence. 

The Clubs also offers dropout prevention programs Normandy and Roosevelt High Schools, as well as the Mentor St. Louis and St. Louis Internship programs.

