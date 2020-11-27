The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis recently recognized the outstanding work of staff, board members, volunteers and supporters are and celebrated for their commitment to our organization and the Club kids and teens that we serve.
The Alumni Hall of Honor inductees are Sam Adams, Malcolm Crawford, Ahmad Hicks, Rashidah Ivory, Dr. Kia Moore and Dr. James Paine. The Hall of Honor recognizes outstanding alumni for achievements in their respective fields, commitment to leadership, serving our community’s youth, contributions to the St. Louis community and for living out the mission of the Boys & Girls Club.
Additional categories and honorees for the evening were as follows:
*Award descriptions below
National Award of Merit
LeAnn Chilton
Cheryl McNeil
Gregory Glore
Peter Strassner
Anita and John McConnell
St. Louis Fire Department
Metropolitan St. Louis Police Department
Richard H. Amberg Award
BGCSTL Board Member Peggy Guest
Service to Youth Award – Staff
Dennis Morgan – 45 years of service
Nicholas Chandler – 15 years
Indigo Sams – 15 years
Patricia Baucom – 10 years
Sharmane Buford – 10 years
Byron West – 10 years
Chrishawn Buford – 5 years
Karmin Crymes – 5 years
Cornelious Ingram – 5 years
Eva Kain – 5 years
Ruth Lederman – 5 years
Mallene Tatum – 5 years
Audrey Wilson – 5 years
Service to Youth Award – Board & Life Trustees
Mark Bulanda – 5 years of service
Sean Joe – 5 years of service
Megan Ridgeway – 5 years of service
Larry Parres – 5 years of service
Barry Upchurch – 5 years of service
Dave Touchette – 20 years of service
Robert Fulstone – 30 years of service
Joan Silber – 30 years of service
“This event gives us the opportunity to celebrate the many ways that our staff, board volunteers, alumni and friends contribute to the welfare of the children we serve and highlight our impact,” said Dr. Flint Fowler, Club president said.
“While we recognize the challenges of COVID-19, we believe it is important to recognize the contributions and achievements of so many Club constituents.”
The mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
For more than 50 years, the Clubs have been providing after-school, teen, sports and summer programs to youth in the St. Louis area, while also providing a safe place for them to learn and grow.
The Clubs serve youth across St. Louis and St. Louis County, including Adams Park Club, Hazelwood Elementary School Club, Herbert Hoover Club, O’Fallon Park Club, Riverview Gardens Club, Hazelwood Southeast Middle School Club and the Teen Center of Excellence.
The Clubs also offers dropout prevention programs Normandy and Roosevelt High Schools, as well as the Mentor St. Louis and St. Louis Internship programs.
