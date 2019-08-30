Boys & Girls Clubs partners with St. Louis Internship Program

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis has partnered with the St. Louis Internship Program to help prepare area teens for jobs.
Shanise Johnson, director of the St. Louis Internship Program, said it offers “job readiness training (soft skills), college credit, postsecondary planning, summer paid internships, and personal development activities.”
The St. Louis Internship Program (SLIP) works in partnership with businesses and community organizations to develop the regional workforce. According to SLIP, since 1992, 98 percent of 4,000 SLIP interns “have successfully acquired employability skills, graduated high school, and pursued their career goals.”
Kelvin Westbrook, SLIP board chair, said the partnership will help SLIP reach more teens. “We believe this affiliation will be beneficial to students and employers as well as contribute significantly to the betterment of the greater St. Louis community,” Westbrook said.
To be a part of the program, teens need to be a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis. For more information, call 314-335-8000 or visit www.bgcstl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.