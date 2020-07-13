The St. Louis American has welcomed two new members to its editorial board: Brittany Ferrell and Michael A. Wolff.
Ferrell is a national organizer and policy associate at Black Futures Lab, nurse and activist who emerged during the Ferguson Uprising. Wolff is a former chief justice of the Missouri Supreme Court and dean emeritus of the Saint Louis University School of Law.
“Judge Wolff has advised us informally for years, but we asked for the formal commitment so we can invite his wisdom and experience into our interviews and deliberations, which are confidential,” said Donald M. Suggs, board chair, the paper’s publisher and executive editor.
“I am honored to be part of a community of journalists whose reporting and commentary advance economic and racial justice in our region, state and nation,” Wolff said.
“Brittany's is one of the voices that are shaping the future of St. Louis for the rest of the world, and this legacy news organization needs to be informed by that critical perspective,” said Rev. Dr. Starsky Wilson, vice chair of the editorial board (and president and CEO of Deaconess Foundation, as well as former co-chair of the Ferguson Commission).
“My work and lived experiences give me a rich perspective on the compounding and intersecting issues that plague our region and prevent our neighbors, friends, and families from thriving,” Ferrell said. “The stewards of justice in this city have inherited the burden of a generations-long protracted struggle — a struggle for economic, criminal-legal, environmental, and health justice and political empowerment. There is a lot of work to be done in St. Louis, and I am ready to wield my radical imagination, courage, and a deep commitment to the people to build a new legacy that St. Louis can be proud of."
Ferrell and Wolff join Rev. Wilson and Michael Wesley Jones as volunteer community members of the editorial board. The staff editorial board members are Sandra Jordan, assistant managing editor; Dawn Suggs, video director; and managing editor Chris King, board secretary.
The editorial board advises the board chair, who is responsible for policy positions and political endorsements. Board members are encouraged to write bylined dissenting opinions, as needed.
