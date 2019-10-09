Building Your Community to raffle a house in Ferguson on Oct. 12

Building Your Community (BYC) will be raffling a house in Ferguson on at 11:45 p.m. on October 12 to support local charities, during the Riverview All Class Reunion Bonfire.
The cozy two bedroom, one bathroom home is located at 305 Newell Drive. The new homeowner will have the opportunity to help customize the final pieces that will pull their home together which includes the doors, floors and kitchen.
Building Your Community is a fundraising company that utilizes their tools from food, cars and houses to raise proceeds for nonprofits and companies’ charitable causes. The group is excited to be supporting Chosen For Change, Fighting Sarcoidosis and the Children’s Miracle Network through their fundraising efforts over the last month.
Leading up to the raffle for the house giveaway on September 28, Building Your Community hosted a block party to “View The House,” which welcomed approximately 300 people. The final fundraising event prior to the bonfire was held last Saturday, October 5 at the Sam’s Club in Ferguson. BYC teamed up with Chosen For Change to host a very successful Tacos and Made With Love Lemonade Stand, lead by 6-year-oldMikelle J. Brown the youngest sister of the late Mike Brown, Jr. The community showed up to sample and buy her famous lemonade that is being shipped across the country by the gallon.
The $20 House Giveaway Raffle Tickets can be purchased at Happy Hour Bar and Grill, Toast Time Sports Bar now through October 12 well as at the Riverview All Class Reunion Bonfire located at 15120 Old Jamestown Rd. this Saturday from 6pm until the drawing takes place. Tickets may also be purchased via CashApp by sending $20 to $YourCommunity.
