COVID-19 nor stormy weather could stop SLPS graduates from crossing home plate and picking up their respective diplomas last week at Busch Stadium.
Seniors from McKinley, Metro, Northwest, Roosevelt, Soldan, Collegiate and Vashon received diplomas during an evening ceremony on Wednesday, May 27.
Graduates from Gateway STEM High School, Clyde C. Miller Career Academy, Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, Cleveland NJROTC High School and Carnahan High School of the Future graced the diamond on Friday night after something that happens to ball games – a rain out on Thursday.
After graduates received their diplomas at home plate, they proceeded to third base to have a photo taken with the Gateway Arch in the background.
“I think it’s cool. It’s great. This is where they should have graduations at,” Eloise Jones, a graduate’s grandmother told KSDK.
Dr. Chantam Trinh, Soldan High School principal, offered advice to all graduates during the Thursday ceremony.
“Keep going, don’t give up, and have the persistence and dedication and there’s nothing you cannot achieve,” Trinh said.
Each high school assessed how many tickets would be needed for family and friends to attend. Fellow classmates were seated at field level as parents, relatives and friends watched from Busch Stadium’s second level.
Families and groups were seated in pods and many joyously shared their enthusiasm when their respective graduate’s name was called, and they were handed their diploma.
This was the first time that graduating classes held commencement ceremonies at Busch Stadium.
However, the 2020 classes were scheduled to graduate there last year on July 2020. But a spike in COVID-19 cases led SLPS to call off graduation ceremonies.
State failing public schools
State auditor Nicole Galloway blasted Missouri’s public schools financing formula in an audit of elementary and secondary education funding trends released last week.
Missouri ranks second-to-last among the 50 states, topping only New Hampshire, in state revenue as a percentage of total revenue receipts, according to the NEA Rankings of the States 2020 released in April.
Just 32.1 percent of public school funding comes from the state, meaning districts must heavily rely on local sources to fund classrooms. Galloway warned that the formula calculating per-student funding has not kept up with inflation.
“The state is not stepping up to meet the needs of students in Missouri, shifting the burden and leaving Missourians paying higher property taxes to support their schools,” Galloway said.
“The opportunity for a quality education is key to ensuring economic growth. My report details the facts that can spur change at the state level, so we no longer rank at the bottom when it comes to supporting schools.”
To view Galloway’s full report, visit www.auditor.gov.mo.
