High contact high school sports got the go-ahead in St. Louis County for schools and school districts who submit an approved plan. That was one of three major announcements Monday by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who told reporters this morning that data showing improvements in the County's COVID positivity rates are prompting the change.
“Any school district that wants to return high contact high school sports must submit a safety plan to the Department of Public Health,” Page said. “These plans must include the same screening, quarantine and isolation guidelines of other youth sports activities. They must also specify how spectators will be managed. And they must have a pledge that schools will cooperate with contact tracing efforts.”
Failure to comply will get their plan revoked. Submit plans to the health dept. at business-COVID@stlouisco.com.
Page is also recommending that schools and school districts offer the option to return to in-person learning at school for high school students.
“We recognize the challenges that virtual learning poses and we encourage school districts to explore a return to an in-person option as they see fit for their students, for their teachers, for their staff and for their parents,” Page said. It is a recommendation, not a mandate. “We have also committed $3 million from the federal CARES Act funding to support the purchase of PPE for our schools.”
For businesses, bars and restaurants that have been operating at reduced capacity during the pandemic, Page is opening up to half-capacity, beginning 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7.
“In recognition of the hard work of our business community, we are lifting the maximum occupancy of 25% to 50% in all of our businesses, based on the fire code,” Page said. “We are also going to allow a controlled use of drink and self-service food stations in restaurants and convenience stores, with limits and precautions.”
Find out more at stlcorona.com.
“Your sacrifices have made this moment possible. Thank you to everyone in St. Louis County for wearing masks, for social distancing, and for adjusting your lives to keep our community safe,” Page said. “We must all continue to exercise caution and remain committed to the precautions that have gotten us to where we are today.”
