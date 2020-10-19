St. Louis, Mo. – The Metropolitan Police Department announced that a team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®) will arrive Monday, October 19, 2020 to examine all aspects of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s policies and procedures, management, operations and support services.
Verification by the team that the department meets the Commission’s state-of-the-art standards is part of a voluntary process to gain CALEA re-accreditation, which recognizes departments with professional excellence.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, CALEA assessors are conducting a virtual onsite assessment to examine all aspects of the St. Louis Police Department’s policies, procedures, operations and support services.
As part of the virtual on-site assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments. The public may call (314) 444-1275 on Monday October 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM or Tuesday October 20, 2020 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM.
Telephone comments are limited to ten minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. The public may also e-mail comments directly to the CALEA Commission at calea@calea.org with the subject line “St. Louis Metro P. D. On-Site.”
In order to gain re-accredited status, the department must comply with 189 standards.
The assessment team is composed of public safety officials from similar departments around the country. The assessors for the on-site visit are (retired) Chief Scott Cunningham Kernersville Police Department (North Carolina) and Lieutenant Heather Durham from the Oklahoma City Police Department. The assessors will review written material, interview individuals and tour areas of the Department virtually where compliance can be witnessed.
The assessors will report their findings to the full commission and a decision will be made to grant or deny accreditation. Accreditation is for four years, during which the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department received its initial CALEA Law Enforcement Accreditation award in 2007 and was re-accredited in 2010, 2013, and 2016. The Department’s Training Academy was accredited in 2012, and re-accredited in 2015 and 2018. The Communications Division was accredited in 2013 and re-accredited in 2016 and earlier this year. The Department received the CALEA Tri-Arc Award in August of 2013, reflecting the holding of three concurrent CALEA accreditations.
For more information regarding the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., please write the Commission at 13575 Heathcote Blvd, Suite 320 Gainesville, Virginia, 20155; or call (703) 352-4225 or visit the CALEA website at www.calea.org.
