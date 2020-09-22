The Canna Education Collective Education Center will open in December in Northland Hills Plaza in the City of Dellwood, near the old Elaine Steven Beauty College.
A Black-owned collective, the Canna Education Collective aims to remove the marginalization and exclusion of African Americans in the cannabis industry and to diversify the market.
“There is a true medicinal side to this plant, and now a true business side that, if we don’t position ourselves now within the industry, we are going to miss out on,” Melanie Marie Randels, co-founder of the Canna Education Collective, told St. Louis Public Radio.
The grow headquarters will serve as a resource center in the heart of North St. Louis County and teach members how to harvest and cultivate a legal and self-sustaining business within the cannabis industry. These collective efforts will have the potential to create job opportunities by way of production, transportation, and distribution of medicinal cannabis.
For more information, contact Jasmine Osby at TheEliteRoute@gmail.com or 314-480-0714.
