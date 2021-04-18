Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis kids and teens received a surprise delivery from African-American owned local bookstore, EyeSeeMe, courtesy of St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty. Flaherty and EyeSeeMe donated thousands of books to encourage and continue to foster a love and passion for reading in the Clubs’ children.
Flaherty was an avid reader growing up and chose many books that were some of his personal favorites as a kid such as the Magic Tree House series and Mike Lupica sports stories. He is passionate about supporting Black-owned businesses and created an opportunity to do that by purchasing the books from EyeSeeMe, while also directly giving back to the local community by donating them to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.
“The city of St. Louis has embraced me from the beginning of my time as a professional baseball player. We couldn’t think of a better way to give directly back to the community than by supporting a local, Black-owned business with the EyeSeeMe Bookstore and simultaneously donating them all to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis. I hope these stories and adventures will inspire the next generation as reading held such an important part of my development. I am excited to work with both organizations in the future and it’s an honor to support them all today,” Flaherty said of the partnership.
