On Wednesday, April 8, CareSTL Health begins COVID-19 testing at 2425 N. Whittier Street (Homer G. Phillips). The health center is already providing COVID-19 testing at its headquarters at 5471 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Testing is provided by appointment ONLY following a phone assessment.
“The additional testing site is needed to reach individuals in the Ville neighborhood and surrounding area who do not have transportation to Martin Luther King Drive,” said Angela Clabon, CEO of CareSTL Health.
At the 2425 N. Whittier St. location, COVID-19 testing will take place from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. at on Wednesday, April 8. Testing appointments on Thursday and Friday (April 9- 10) will be from 11 a.m. -4:30 p.m. After this week, both CareSTL Health sites will test for COVID-19 on Monday- Friday from 11 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Individuals who believe they have been exposed or are suffering from a fever, cough and shortness of breath should call 314-367-5820.
A CareSTL Health provider will assess the caller’s symptoms and schedule a testing appointment. The drive through testing process starts with a welcome/security check/identification verification; then a greeter will provide patient education and instructions; followed by the drive-up test and departing instructions. Individuals must have identification matching the registration information provided at the time of scheduling the testing appointment.
“I would like to thank St. Louis City Health Department, BJC, Mercy and Quest Diagnostics for donating testing kits that we desperately needed,” said Clabon. “The additional testing kits will allow the health center to meet the anticipated demand.” Clabon also acknowledged the Regional Health Commission (RHC) and Missouri Foundation for Health for their support funding the test sites. “The support is critical to saving the community our health centers serve.”
