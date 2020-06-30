The CareSTL Health Foundation is sponsoring a food giveaway this morning in parking lot C, at Friendly Temple Church on Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. in St. Louis (63112). The event takes place today, June 30 from 10 am until noon. The free items include produce, dairy and perishable items from the St. Louis Foodbank.
