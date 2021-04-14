CareSTL Health is hosting mass vaccination clinics at various sites and churches in St. Louis city and county.
Individuals can register for one of the following locations online at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator/.
Enter the code next to the location to register for the preferred site. An appointment is encouraged; however, walk-ins are acceptable. Here is a list of Mass Vaccination Locations:
- Tuesday, April 20 (CODE 35367) 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. LifeWise STL, 1321 S. 11th St., St. Louis, Mo. 63104
*Tuesday, May 18th,- 2nd dose 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Saturday, May 15 (CODE 53195) 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Spirit Church, 915 NW Plaza, St. Louis, Mo. 63074
*Saturday. June 12th – 2nd dose 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
*Individuals who did not receive their first Moderna shot from CareSTL Health clinics are welcomed to come in for their final shot at the 2nd dose clinics. Those clinics are designated with an asterisk.*
