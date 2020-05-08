CareSTL Health is opening four new COVID-19 testing sites, one for children

CareSTL Health is expanding COVID-19 testing sites starting the week of May 11, including its first site dedicated to testing children.
Its new testing sites and times will be:
- Dellwood Community Center, 10255 W. Florissant (9 a.m.-12 p.m. Mondays)
- Riverview Gardens High School, 1218 Shepley Dr. (1- 4 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursdays)
- and Berkeley City Hall, 8425 Airport Rd. (1-3 p.m. Wednesdays).
The CareSTL Health Pediatric COVID-19 Testing Site will be at its 4500 Pope Ave. location and will see children 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
CareSTL Health said it has been hearing from parents seeking information about where they can take their children for evaluation and testing if they believe they have been exposed to COVID-19.
Additionally, CareSTL Health providers have seen a decrease in pediatric patients due to the pandemic and parents fearing exposure if they take their children to hospitals. So CareSTL Health is dedicating one of its locations to provide clinical evaluations by a pediatric provider prior to COVID-19 testing.
Other CareSTL Health Center Testing sites and times:
- 5471 MLK Dr., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday
- 2225 N. Whittier Ave., 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
- 5541 Riverview Blvd., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday
- Ritenour High School, 9100 St. Charles Rock Rd., 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
- Fairview Elementary School, 7047 Emma Ave., 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. -12 p.m. Wednesday
- Salvation Army-Midtown, 2900 Washington Ave., 1-3 p.m. Thursdays.
To schedule an appointment, call 314-367-5820.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.