CareSTL Health and The Ville Collaborative are partnering to make Christmas brighter for area children. On Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 11am -1pm at CareSTL Health, 2425 N. Whittier Street members of the Ville Collaborative plan to distribute toys to more than 200 children. Families can drive through and volunteers will give the children an age appropriate toy.
The Ville Collaborative consists of businesses, residents, neighborhood organizations and churches located in the historical area. CareSTL Health is a part of The Ville Collaborative.
The mobile toy gift drive is open to everyone. Participants do not have to live in the Ville neighborhood to drive through however children must be in the vehicle to receive a toy.
