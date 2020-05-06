CareSTL Health will operate a new COVID-19 testing site at Fairview Elementary School, 7047 Emma Ave. in Jennings, as of Wednesday, May 6. The available testing times will be 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m.–12 p.m. Wednesdays.
“This is essential for community members to further combat the coronavirus,” said Jennings School District Superintendent Art McCoy, who worked with CareSTL Health to open the site.
The testing site will be located at the back of Fairview Elementary. Before arriving, individuals must be screened first for symptoms before being tested. Call 314-367-5820.
