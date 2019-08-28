CareSTL Health has suspended operations at its Riverview Health Center, located at 5541 Riverview Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63120.
The closure was effective as of Monday, August 26, 2019 and is in response to recent water damage to the facility. To schedule an appointment at one of the three remaining health center locations please call 314-633-6363.
For more information about CareSTL Health please visit www.carestlhealth.org.
