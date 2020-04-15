CareSTL Health temporarily suspended operations at its health center located in the Ville Neighborhood at 2425 N. Whittier Street Tuesday night, and will concurrently suspend COVID-19 testing there after it learned that an employee at Whittier location has tested positive for COVID-19.
The building is now closed for cleaning and remediation. Testing is scheduled to resume at 2425 N. Whittier Street on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 9 a.m.
Part of a statement by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Angela Clabon reads, “Without sharing many details to protect the privacy of our community member, I can tell you that the individual is not currently working and has been quarantined. While this news is certainly troubling, and we are concerned for all employees and visitors to our health centers; it is not entirely unexpected that we would have a confirmed case in our community.
“This is something we’ve been preparing for as the virus has continued to spread and as testing has become more readily available, and we have plans in place for responding.”
Clabon said a matter of protocol, effective immediately CareSTL Health will execute a full facility closure of its Whittier location starting tomorrow, April 15 through Friday, April 24, and will resume operations from this location on Monday, April 27.
“During this time period we will secure the services of a contract cleaning company to clean, sanitize and completely redress any issues within the facility,” Clabon added.“I want to reassure you that we are doing all we can to reduce the risk of further spread of the virus within our community, and we are continuing to take all necessary precautions to keep our community safe.”
Individuals who were scheduled for COVID-19 testing at 2425 N. Whittier Street between April 15 and April 23 will now be tested at 5471 Martin Luther King Drive.
For more information about COVID-19 testing at CareSTL Health, call 314-367-5820.
