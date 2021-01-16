In the spirit of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., CareSTL Health will host a Blanket, Coat & Household Products Drive-through for the community on Monday, January 18, 2021 from 10am-12pm or while supplies last. The address is 5471 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, St. Louis, Mo. 63112.
Personal care bags will include a blanket, Grove-Meyer products, and hand sanitizers to name a few. Many of the products are organic and eco- friendly. New coats will also be available per request.
CareSTL would like to thank CareSTL Health nurses and essential staff, The St. Louis Foodbank, Kel Ward and St. Louis Children’s Hospital-Outreach and Northside Youth & Family Service Center for the donations and contributions and all they do to make CareSTL endeavors a success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.