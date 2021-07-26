In a year that has challenged the region’s health care industry unlike any other in a century, four health care professionals have been honored with St. Louis American Foundation Excellence in Healthcare awards. They will receive their awards during a virtual event on July 29. Today we are highlighting Carlita Vasser.
Carlita Vasser, MA, BSN, RN, CCN is director and CEO of At Home Care and St. Louis
Healthcare Consulting Services. At Home Care works to keep disabled and or seniors living at home independently by assisting with their basic needs. When Vasser saw the need for more wrap-around partnership with the community in terms of serving seniors’ healthcare needs, she founded St. Louis Healthcare Consulting Services. Through her grant writing, corporate sponsorship acquisitions and program management expertise, she has been the creator of healthcare programs for charitable organizations, churches and nonprofit organizations. Vasser has also used the radio to spread healthcare messages: she is the founder and developer of “Returning to Eden- Keeping God’s Temple Healthy,” a radio and digitally aired health news and education program which reached over 40,000 local listeners through the Missouri Gospel Guild and National Gospel Guild. She has advocated legislatively at national, state, and local levels for the protection of state funds for emergency preparedness and the need for more health-focused grants. Carlita was a Radio One Phenomenal Women Awardee and National Council of Negro Women Missouri Visionary Leader awardee.
The St. Louis American Foundation’s 21st Annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards will be celebrated as a free virtual event at 7 p.m., July 29. For additional details and registration, please visit givebutter.com/2021HealthSalute.
