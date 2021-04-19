Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer at Washington University in St. Louis, has been appointed chair of the board of the Missouri Technology Corp. (MTC).
Carter, who is also a professor of practice at the McKelvey School of Engineering, has been a member of the board since 2017.
MTC is a public-private partnership created by the Missouri Legislature to promote entrepreneurship and foster the growth of new and emerging high-tech companies in Missouri.
