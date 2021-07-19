Singer Melissa Etheridge (L) laughs with Cathy Jenkins at Cathy's Kitchen in Ferguson, Missouri on Friday, July 16, 2021. Etheridge, who is friends with Jenkins had lunch at the small restaurant on the first day that the dining room was reopened. Cathy's Kitchen has been closed to the public for over a year due to the pandemic and became nationally known after protesters vandalized her business during the Michael Brown events of 2014.
featured
Featured Photo
Cathy's Kitchen reopens after pandemic
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Nick Cannon fathers multiple children to different women with no remorse
- Tour, Las Vegas residency in works for original New Edition members
- Black Americans' chances of economic success overestimated
- Woman Claims Carmelo Anthony newborn twins' father
- Rachel L. Hankerson, nationally renowned evangelist, passes at age 47
- Tabitha Brown checks Wendy Williams about husband’s retirement
- Donell Jones, Carl Thomas, Dave Hollister form super-group
- Former Missouri Lawmaker and Civil Rights Leader Betty Thompson Dies At 81
- Dr. Daniel Mamah named Excellence in Mental Health Awardee
- Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence’s eldest children ‘happily in love’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.