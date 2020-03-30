Cemeteries have been compelled to change procedures for committal ceremonies during the COVID-19 pandemic by practicing social distancing. While the way each cemetery carries out its directive may vary, each has the comfort, safety and health of families, officiants and burial workers in mind.
At St. Peters’ Cemetery in St. Louis, Superintendent Bill Baumgartner said during this pandemic they are following everything recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or ordered by elected leaders. They are limiting employees and those attending burial services to no more than 10 people, while still trying to show respect for the family.
“This number includes the funeral director and hearse driver,” Baumgartner said. “If they have two from the funeral home, then eight from the family. Family can follow to the gravesite while remaining in their cars. My employees act as pallbearers.”
Only the funeral director and a minister are allowed out of their cars for an interment ceremony. There also are no tents or chairs set up at the gravesite, he said, because there is no way to sanitize all of those items between services.
“It’s all about the families,” Baumgartner said. “We don’t want to be hard-nosed, but we will have to be compliant.”
Although the cemetery’s chapel and office are closed to visitors, during office hours, payments can be made during office hours via a payment from their vehicles in a payment mailbox.
At Calvary Cemetery, which is one of 17 cemeteries operated by the Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, Matthew DeWitt, managing director of Administration Services, said they have tents and chairs to set up roadside for the small number of family members who can be present after their loved one’s casket is moved to its final resting place.
“While healthcare professionals are considered essential workers, our staff is reduced and rotating to comply with the Stay at Home order,” DeWitt said. Once the funeral director, chauffeur, minister and two groundworkers finish the committal, they walk away, DeWitt said, which then allows for nine family members to approach the grave.
“I’ve been telling our staff that losing a loved one is one of the most devastating things that can happen even in the best of times,” DeWitt said. “And now you are suffering an injury of a loss and its subsequent grief, and insult has been added by the reduced number of mourners and the inability to grieve in the way we’ve grown accustomed.”
DeWitt said what benefits public health in this instance may intensify family grief.
“We know we have to do this for the health of the common good,” DeWitt said. “It is going to prolong closure. Whenever this is all over, whenever that may be, families will need to reevaluate where they are in their grief and to think about hosting more public memorial services for the loved ones that they lost during this time.”
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery enacted new rules for burials at the military site on March 23.
“As a matter of public health and safety, committal services and the rendering of military funeral honors, whether by military personnel or volunteer organizations, will be discontinued until further notice at VA national cemeteries,” it stated.
“Immediate family members (limited to 10 individuals) of the deceased may choose to witness the interment if desired. Cemeteries will work to schedule a committal or memorial services at a later date for those families that choose to continue with the direct interment.”
While Jefferson Barracks and other military cemeteries currently remain open to visitors, the Veteran’s Administration states, “We strongly urge all guests to obey local travel restrictions and avoid unnecessary travel. Visitors should expect that certain portions of a cemetery typically open to the public may be closed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.