U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay (D-Missouri) and the U.S. Census Bureau with hold a 2020 Census Job Fair 1-3 p.m. Saturday, February 15 at the William L. Clay Early Childhood Center at Harris-Stowe State University, 10 N. Compton Ave. in St. Louis. The Census Bureau is actively seeking to hire neighborhood workers to help make sure that St. Louis achieves a complete count. Jobs pay more than $20 per hour.
To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, you must:
- Be at least 18 years old
- Have a valid Social Security number
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Have a valid email address
- Complete an application and answer assessment questions (some application questions are available in Spanish; however, an English proficiency test may also be required)
- Be able to speak, read, and write in English, if applying in the 50 states or Washington, D.C. (bilingual applicants are needed and are encouraged to apply)
- Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after December 31, 1959
- Undergo fingerprinting and pass a criminal background check and a review of criminal records performed by the Census Bureau
- Commit to completing training.
- Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and weekends.
Most jobs require employees to:
- Have a valid driver’s license and access to a vehicle, unless public transportation is readily available
- Have access to a computer with internet and an email account (to complete training).
“This is the best part-time job in America,” Clay said in a release. “Not only are you earning good money, you’re helping our community get its fair share of federal funding and political representation at all levels. Over $650 million per year in federal funding is allocated via census data. I’m inviting the community to get hired and get counted.”
For more information, call (314) 367-1970 or go to 2020census.gov/jobs.
