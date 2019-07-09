Chalana Scales-Ferguson was appointed the new director of Academic Success Program at the University of Missouri School of Law.
The Academic Success Program at Mizzou Law will teach foundational academic skills, counsel students regarding academic performance, provide writing support to students and administer a bar exam success program. Starting this fall, Mizzou Law students will receive a holistic approach to legal education that emphasizes academic enrichment and support, collaboration, career readiness, and health and wellness.
Scales-Ferguson said she will foster an inclusive and nurturing learning environment. “We intend to build a sense of community that increases student, faculty, and staff enthusiasm surrounding legal education,” she said.
She said the program will bring “a new energy that reaches all students, from those who are seeking proactive ways to enrich performance, to those in need of assistance with skill development and other support.”
She said that Mizzou Law Dean Lyrissa Lidsky and Associate Dean David Mitchell full support her plans “to build and execute a student-centered vision” at the school.
Scales-Ferguson comes to Mizzou Law from government and private law practice and teaching at Saint Louis University School of Law, where she taught the “Law and Social Change” course and the LSAT preparation modules in the Pre Law Undergraduate Scholars pipeline program, funded by the Law School Admissions Council.
She earned her Juris Doctorate degree with a concentration in employment law from Saint Louis University School of Law. Scales-Ferguson was a non-traditional female law student from an underrepresented population who was juggling family life with a rigorous academic program.
“There were times I wanted to throw in the towel, and it became necessary for me to find a support system that would help me find my motivation at my lowest points,” she said. “My experiences, along with the challenges I faced, resources I identified and strategies I employed to achieve success, position me to empathize with and counsel students who may have personal circumstances and other obstacles to navigate, in addition to the demands of law school, as well as those who are experiencing difficulty adjusting to the law school environment.”
She clerked with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and the Saint Louis University Office of the General Counsel. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri in Interdisciplinary Studies with emphases in English, Psychology and Black Studies.
Scales-Ferguson is a member of the Missouri Bar, the Mound City Bar Association, and the Bar Association of Metropolitan St. Louis.
