Chaplain of U.S. Senate preaches at New Horizon after leading prayer at impeachment

St. Louis, MO (63103)

Today

Clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Clear skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies and light rain after midnight. Low 28F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.