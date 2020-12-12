Charley Pride has died at the age of 86 from COVID-19. Pride was the first major Black country music singer to crossover and be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000.
In late November, he was admitted to a hospital in Dallas, Texas, for complications related to the coronavirus and was later released to hospice care. There he died with his wife Rozene by his side, according to his PR team.
Pride’s breakthrough song “Just between you and me” was released in 1967. He won three grammy awards and was referred to as the “Jackie Robinson” of country music. When questioned about being a Black man who sang country music, he had this to say, “No one had ever told me that whites were supposed to sing one kind of music and blacks another – I sang whatever I liked in the only voice I had.”
Some of Pride’s greatest hits, include: “Kiss an Angel Good Morning (1972),” his gospel great “Let me Live (1971)” and “Is anybody goin’ to San Antone” (1970).
Pride is survived by his wife, three children, Carlton Kraig Pride, Charles Dion Pride, and Angela Rozene Pride, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
