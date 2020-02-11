The U.S. Census Bureau Chicago Region will ramp up its recruiting efforts and host a series of open houses to invite state and local officials, Census partners, along with census job seekers to its Area Census Offices (ACOs) throughout the eight-state region.
In Missouri, the ACO events will take place at the St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield offices on Tuesday, February 11, Wednesday, February 12, and Thursday, February 13 (see times and locations below). The role of the ACO is to recruit, hire and manage ACO staff and field positions within local communities.
Job seekers will be able to apply on-site for both field and office positions, meet and greet their local leaders, and learn more about the importance of the 2020 Census.
Census taker positions are high-paying jobs with flexible hours. In Missouri, the census taker hourly pay rate range is $17.00 to $23.50 per hour. It's the perfect opportunity for students, retirees, part-time workers, and everyone looking to earn extra income.
Open House and Recruiting Blitz Locations:
St. Louis Census Office
Date and time: Tuesday, February 11, 2020, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: 4300 Goodfellow Blvd. Bldg.103 Suite 201, St. Louis, MO 63120
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.