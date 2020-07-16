Children’s Defense Fund’s Proctor Institute will take place virtually July 21-22

The Children’s Defense Fund is gearing up for a virtual Proctor Institute this year partnered with the Highlander Research & Education Center to sing, pray, strategize, struggle, organize, advocate, learn and share stories for July 21st and July 22nd. The partnership is calling for people to register, invest, engage and advocate.
“Each year child advocates, justice seekers, seminarians, and faith leaders gather on the storied grounds of Haley Farm, the spiritual home of the children’s movement,” the organization said in a statement. “Many enter the gates and are greeted by ‘welcome home.’”
The Children’s Defense Fund and Highlander Research & Education Center will Invest in endeavors that improve the health and well-being of children.
Since 2016, Deaconess Foundation has supported and led delegations from St. Louis to Proctor Institute.
They will engage the St. Louis region to come together and make a difference. And they will advocate for change in the community. The schedule starts with a welcome at 11 a.m. CST. The welcome is then followed by a Theology & Child Advocacy. The third event is a panel discussion and more guest speakers such as clergy, educators and authors.
Twenty-six years ago, Children’s Defense Fund, Founder and President Emerita, Marian Wright Edelman of the envisioned the Proctor Institute for Child Advocacy Ministry at Alex Haley Farm as a space for community providing spiritual sustenance to endure the journey of creating the just world children deserve.
“The reasons why Proctor Institute sits on my calendar as sacred space is because it is important that we don’t relegate faith to some corner somewhere, but place it clearly in the center of our conversations around community and justice,” Dr. Charlene Sinclair of The Center with the center of race, religion and economic democracy said in a video advertisement for the event.
Each day, programming will begin at 11 a.m. CST and conclude at 3 p.m. CST followed by the Greater Preacher Series (7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. EST) featuring Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III, Pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago and Bishop Yvette Flunder, Presiding Bishop of The Fellowship of Affirming.
For the complete two-day schedule, click here. |To register for the free, two-day event click here
