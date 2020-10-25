Church of God In Christ (COGIC) leader Bishop Charles Edward Blake, Sr. announced that he would not seek another term as Presiding Bishop and Chief Apostle at the next election in a video released to the members of the denomination.
“I have made the decision to not seek re-election as a member of the General Board or as Presiding Bishop. I have requested that the General Board grant me emeritus status at the time of the next election,” said Bishop Blake in the video available on the Church’s website.
Bishop Blake will continue as Senior Pastor of the West Angeles Church. His decision to not seek reelection with the national COGIC does not affect his pastoring in Los Angeles.
He reminded COGIC members of the highlights of successes of the past thirteen years:
- Completion of the first comprehensive financial audit of the records of our Church in more than 100 years;
- Renovation of most of the buildings on our Headquarters campus, including the Lee Administration Building, the Mason Home, the main sanctuary and lower level of Mason Temple, the LH Ford Administration building and the Leila Mason Hall;
- Restoration of many of our downtown Memphis properties;
- Major renovations and upgrades to our Lexington facilities, including the addition of land parcels;
- Acquisition of additional properties around our Headquarters campus;
- Development of 77 apartment homes near our Mason campus, now known as Mason Homes on 4th;
- Successfully moved the Holy Convocation to the 502,000 square foot America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, from 2010 through 2019, with space for every aspect of our ministry.
Bishop Blake continued, “I have had many great responsibilities over my lifetime but the two that have always been forefront of my mind are my family and pastoring the West Angeles Church. God has blessed West Angeles to enter into the next stage of the Family Life Center building project, a 25 million dollar addition that will attach to the West Angeles Cathedral.” West Angeles is soon to break ground on this project.”
Bishop Blake will continue to serve as the Presiding Bishop and Chief Apostle until his successor is elected by the General Assembly of the Church. The date for this election is still being determined by church leaders.
“Please understand the depth of my gratitude for every opportunity that God has afforded me in serving you. I pray that I have pleased Him in all that I have attempted for the advancement of the Church of God in Christ and ultimately, for His Kingdom. I remain committed to the success of our church and have pledged my support and assistance in a smooth transition so that the work of the Lord will seamlessly continue,” he said in another segment of the nearly 18 minute video that included comments from his wife, Lady Mae, who has served alongside Bishop Blake.
Bishop Blake has been a member of COGIC for his entire life and is in his 64th year of preaching, 51st year of pastoring the West Angeles Church in Los Angeles, 35th year as COGIC Bishop, 32nd year as a member of the General Board, and 13th year as Presiding Bishop and Chief Apostle. Bishop Blake, who celebrated his 80th birthday this year, is the husband of Lady Mae Lawrence Blake, father of three adult children and the grandfather of 10.
A link to Bishop Blake’s video announcement can be found here: https://vimeo.com/cogic/download/472001625/a1742fb145
About The Church of God in Christ: The Church of God in Christ is one of the oldest Pentecostal denominations in the World and the 4th largest Protestant group in the United States with 10,000 churches in over 112 countries worldwide and millions of adherents.
