Despite warnings about social distancing, regional leaders have said that people are getting a little too close outdoors.
So close that St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson is tightening up restrictions at its various parks and sports and recreation facilities in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.
The city had already shut down all playgrounds on Friday, March 27.
“Despite repeated warnings from medical experts to avoid large crowds and social gatherings, we continue to see and get reports of people coming into close contact with each other at our parks during recreational and athletic activities,” Krewson said.
Effective immediately, all of the city’s tennis courts, basketball courts, racquetball/handball courts, pickleball courts, and roller rinks will be closed to the public until at least April 22.
Golf carts are now temporarily prohibited at Probstein and Highlands Golf Courses in Forest Park. Golfers will instead be required to walk the courses while following the recommended social distancing guidelines of staying six feet apart.
“The number of positive COVID-19 cases we’re seeing in Missouri continues to grow very rapidly,” Krewson said. “That’s why we must all redouble our efforts to avoid exposure.”
On March 28, the city reported 102 COVID-19 cases. Just 12 days ago on March 16, the city had only one case. St. Louis County reported 291 cases on the same day.
However, both Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page believe the actual number of cases in the region is much higher. Because of a national lack of testing capacity and supplies, not all the cases are being diagnosed, they said.
The state of Missouri reported 838 cases on March 28. Gov. Mike Parson has faced much criticism from public health leaders and workers throughout the state for not issuing a “stay at home” order statewide, as the larger cities of St. Louis and Kansas City have done.
Playgrounds in all 43 county parks were closed on March 18 and signs posted. However, county officials said people were not heeding those warnings, so park rangers started putting up yellow caution tape around the playgrounds to keep people off the equipment.
“Social distancing is not a suggestion,” Page stated in a tweet. “It could save your life. The playgrounds in St. Louis County parks were shut down and signs posted. Still, our park rangers had to shoo folks away. Now yellow caution tape envelops these play areas. This means stay away. No one is an exception.”
On Wednesday, a park ranger in Tilles Park had to tell folks on three different occasions to get off the equipment, county officials said. So Thursday morning, the caution tape went up there and that has “greatly helped.”
No other restrictions are planned in the county, but there are discussions underway to close basketball courts in county parks because social distancing is not being followed there, officials said.
Other restrictions already in place include park museums and cultural sites (Daniel Bissell House) closed. The Creve Coeur Soccer Complex is closed, and Queeny Park’s dog park (it’s a membership only dog park and members have been notified) closed.
A good guide to what’s open and closed for county parks can be found here:
www.stlouisco.com/parks-and-recreation.
