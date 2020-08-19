(KSDK) – City Foundry STL is hosting an event to celebrate Black-owned businesses next weekend.
The “Time for Change” event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 30. It will feature local food and retail vendors.
In partnership with Taste of Black STL, food will be available from several black-owned restaurants in the St. Louis area.
“City Foundry STL will be an inclusive and diverse place for locals and visitors to get a feel for the fabric of our city. While we can’t open City Foundry’s doors completely just yet, we do want to plan events like this to highlight our amazing community. We want to encourage positive action and change in St. Louis," asset manager Will Smith said.
The event will be take place outside, with social distancing protocols, and food will be pick-up only. To ensure social distancing, guests will need to buy a ticket for an hour time slot, according to City Foundry’s Instagram. Guests will also be required to wear masks.
Guests will enter through the parking garage on Forest Park Parkway. City Foundry said guests will be able to purchase items and food to-go during their designated time slot.
Tickets will be $5 and 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Forward Through Ferguson and Action St. Louis.
Participating food vendors include:
- Momma Boogies Small Batch Cakery
- Patty’s Cheesecakes
- Simply Cooking with Donna
- Harvey’s Heavenly Hands Catering (food truck)
- Café de LáSha (catered Cajun cuisine)
- Street Life (food truck)
Participating retail vendors include:
- Cheryl’s Herbs Group
- Mister Finley Pet Bakery
- Butter Love by LC
- La Femme Rebelle Clothing
- Amaryllis Hair Care
At the event, an initiative called "She Votes" will also be launched. The initiative encourages voter registration and amplifies "women's voices at the polls."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.