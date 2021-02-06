Several city leaders spoke out after 117 inmates on Saturday took over the majority of the St. Louis City Justice Center’s fourth floor, smashing windows and setting fires in what is now the third inmate protest in the last six weeks at the jail.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, who is not running for reelection, tweeted about the incident.
“Very dangerous and violent situation this morning at the City Justice Center,” she wrote. “I’m grateful to hear that our corrections officer who was attacked and sent to the hospital will be okay. All those involved remain in custody with some being transferred.”
Below is a list of other leaders’ statements.
Mayoral candidates
St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones released a statement reiterating her stance that St. Louis is not a poor city, but a cheap city. She called for a community-first approach in public safety.
“The incident this morning at the City Justice Center (CJC) is an indictment of our entire criminal justice system — a system that has inhumanely housed inmates and prisoners in the midst of a global pandemic without the necessary supplies to keep themselves safe,” she wrote. “The criminal justice system, as we know it, does not value the lives of the people it is responsible for housing. We must imagine a new way forward — equipped with new strategies, dedicated resources to keeping people out of the justice system, and compassionate leadership.”
Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said his first concern was for the safety and security of the inmates and the employees of CJC.
“I am glad that the Public Safety Director was able to utilize the existing space at MSI to house some of the detainees and diffuse the situation,” Reed wrote. “I commend the Mayor and the Director of Public Safety for taking swift action and safely de-escalating the dangerous situation.This instance further demonstrates why it would have been morally and ethically irresponsible to ignore the recommendations of the Corrections Commissioner and force the closure of MSI by December 31. It would have further jeopardized the safety of the detainees and the employees just to meet a specific timeline.”
Other city leaders
St. Louis Comptroller Darlene Green released a statement calling for an investigation.
“Saturday’s protest at the City Justice Center was shocking. I call for a full and thorough investigation into what led to the disturbance; and an immediate course of action to improve security at CJC,” Green wrote in a statement. “Something is terribly wrong when we have multiple incidents in just a few weeks. Additionally, we owe all people held in custody humane treatment and proper protective equipment in this pandemic environment.”
She is running unopposed in the April municipal election.
City Justice Center protest timeline
Dec. 4 — FOX 2 reports three Justice Center inmates were simultaneously rushed to hospitals after drug overdoses.
Dec. 29 — Inmates at the City Justice Center refuse to return to their cells and 56 people are transferred to the Workhouse.
Jan. 1 — Inmates are tear-gassed after once again refusing to return to their cells. Forty-five people are transferred to the Workhouse.
Jan. 12 — Alderwoman Cara Spencer, Ward 20, holds a Health and Human Services Committee meeting to address health concerns at the Workhouse and CJC. Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards says about 85 inmates at the two jails have been either exposed to or infected by the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic. Inez Bordeaux, an activist with Arch City Defenders and organizer of the Close The Workhouse campaign, recalled during the meeting that inmates have described to her “hellish, unconstitutional, inhumane conditions."
Jan. 18 — ArchCity Defender releases two-year-study that found, in part, 32 people died in jail custody from 2009 to 2019.
Feb. 6— One-hundred-and-seventeen inmates take over the majority of the St. Louis City Justice Center’s fourth floor, smashing windows and setting fires.
