St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones’ administration is looking to fill more than 100 vacant city positions after lifting the hiring freeze instituted last year due to the pandemic.
Jones’ office said these jobs offer competitive pay and benefits.
“St. Louis is on the path to recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, and this is an opportunity for residents to play an important role in our city’s comeback,” Jones wrote in a media release. “These are quality jobs that offer competitive pay by skill level, starting at $15 an hour, and a great benefits package. If we can fill these critical vacancies, we can not only improve public services, but also support St. Louis residents and their families with good-paying jobs.”
These vacancies include positions such as emergency dispatchers, lifeguards and recreation assistants.
Jones’ administration said they are also convening a committee to address worker shortages with key city departments to streamline processes for application and remove barriers that currently exist for job applicants.
For more information on working for the city visit www.stlouis-mo.gov/jobs/index.cfm.
To see a list of open positions online visit www.stlouis-mo.gov/jobs/index.cfm.
