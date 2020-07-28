The City of St. Louis Health Department reported 83 COVID-19 cases and 2 related deaths on Tuesday, July 28. The city has now reported 167 deaths and 4,028 cases.
The city reports that 2,242 of the COVID cases and 110 of the deaths were Black people. That means 55.7% of the cases and 65.9% of the deaths were Black people. Only 45.9% of the city’s population is Black, according to U.S. Census data.
“African Americans continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of the city health department.
