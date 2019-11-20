As of Thursday, November 14, any person housed in the City of St. Louis’ Corrections Division who has been deemed eligible for release by the court can post bond Monday through Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. and any time between 8 a.m. Friday and 11 p.m. Sunday, excluding holidays. Previously, hours for posting bond were restricted only to Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
