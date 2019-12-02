The City of St. Louis will offer cold weather shelter every night through February 29 regardless of the temperature. In March it will offer cold weather shelter when temperatures fall below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Warming buses are available at the intersection of 13th and Chestnut streets downtown to take people to shelters between 5:30 and 7 p.m. The city also intends to make Metro passes available at no additional cost for those who might need help with transportation.
The City’s Department of Human Services (DHS) has earmarked $500,000 from Use Tax revenue to fund an additional 186 overflow beds for individuals and families and to purchase supplies. This adds to the 930 emergency beds the city supports year-round.
For assistance, call the St. Louis Housing Helpline at (314) 802-5444, United Way at 211, or the Biddle Housing Opportunities Center at (314) 612-1675. If you see someone who is struggling with a cold weather health emergency, call 911.
