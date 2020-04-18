The City of St. Louis reported 22 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 18, bringing the total number of cases in the city since the onset of the pandemic to 810.
Of those 810 cases, 546 (or 67 percent) were black, while only 45.9 percent of the city’s population is black, according to U.S. Census data.
The city is still reporting 30 deaths from the pandemic, which means 3.7 percent of the people in the city who got infected in have died.
