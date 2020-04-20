The City of St. Louis reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 25 new cases on Monday, April 20, bringing the total number of deaths in the city to 40 and the number of cases to 882 since the onset of the pandemic.
Of those 882 cases, 578 (or 65.5 percent) were black, while only 45.9 percent of the city’s population is black, according to U.S. Census data.
With 40 reported deaths from the pandemic in 882 reported cases, 4.5 percent of the people in the city who tested positive have died.
St. Louis Health Director Fredrick Echols told The American that there is an often a delay between the time of death and when it’s reported to the city, so the large number of COVID-19 deaths — the most the city has reported in one day — raised no new alarm.
“However,” he said, “African Americans continue be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”
