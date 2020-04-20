The City of St. Louis reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths and 25 new cases on Monday, April 20, bringing the total number of deaths in the city to 40 and the number of cases to 882 since the onset of the pandemic.
The newly deceased were three black women in their 60s, two black men in their 70s, a black woman in her 80s, a black woman in her 70s, a black man in his 60s, a black man in his 50s and a white woman in her 50s.
St. Louis Health Director Fredrick Echols told The American that there is an often a delay between the time of death and when it’s reported to the city, so the large number of COVID-19 deaths — the most the city has reported in one day — raised no new alarm.
“However,” he said, “African Americans continue be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.”
Of the 882 COVID-19 cases reported in the city, 578 (or 65.5 percent) were black, while only 45.9 percent of the city’s population is black, according to U.S. Census data.
A communications representative for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said its incident commander Alex Garza always cautions against looking at day-to-day numbers versus longer term trends.
The task force’s modeling says the peak for hospitalizations and ICU patients will take place toward the end of this week.
With 40 reported deaths from the pandemic in 882 reported cases, 4.5 percent of the people in the city who tested positive have died.
