The City of St. Louis reported 12 COVID-19 death and 14 cases on Saturday, May 30. The city, which ended the mayor’s stay-at-home order on May 18, has now reported 130 deaths and 1,930 cases.
Of the 1,930 COVID-19 cases reported in the city, 1,213 (or 62.8%) were black. Of the 130 victims of the pandemic, 81 (62.3%) were black. Only 45.9% of the city’s population is black, according to U.S. Census data.
“African Americans continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, St. Louis health director.
With 130 reported deaths from the pandemic in 1,930 reported cases, 6.7% of the people in the city who tested positive have died.
