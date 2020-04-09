The City of St. Louis reported the 13 death from COVID-19 and 51 new cases on Thursday, April 9.
An black woman in her 80s is the latest person to succumb to illness related to the virus.Now all 13 deaths in the city were African Americans.
The city’s total number of COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic to 565.
