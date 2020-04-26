The City of St. Louis reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths on Sunday, April 26. The city has now has reported 1,037 cases and 48 deaths since the onset of the pandemic.
Of the 1037 COVID-19 cases reported in the city, 689 (or 66.4%) were black. Of the 48 victims of the pandemic, 34 (70.8%) were black. Only 45.9% of the city’s population is black, according to U.S. Census data.
“African Americans continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, St. Louis health director.
With 48 reported deaths from the pandemic in 1019 reported cases, 4.6% of the people in the city who tested positive have died.
A communications representative for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said its incident commander Dr. Alex Garza always cautions against looking at day-to-day numbers versus longer term trends.
The task force’s modeling says the peak for hospitalizations and ICU patients for the region took place yesterday, Saturday, April 25.
