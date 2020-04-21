The City of St. Louis reported 2 new COVID-19 deaths and 26 new cases on Tuesday, April 21, bringing the total number of deaths in the city to 42 and the number of cases to 908 since the onset of the pandemic.
Of the 908 COVID-19 cases reported in the city, 615 (or 67.7 percent) were black, while only 45.9 percent of the city’s population is black, according to U.S. Census data.
“African Americans continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, St. Louis health director.
With 42 reported deaths from the pandemic in 908 reported cases, 4.6 percent of the people in the city who tested positive have died.
A communications representative for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said its incident commander Dr. Alex Garza always cautions against looking at day-to-day numbers versus longer term trends.
The task force’s modeling says the peak for hospitalizations and ICU patients for the region will take place on Saturday, April 25.
