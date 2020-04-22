The City of St. Louis reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 16 new cases on Wednesday, April 22, bringing the total number of deaths in the city to 45 and the number of cases to 924 since the onset of the pandemic.
Of the 924 COVID-19 cases reported in the city, 631 (or 68.2%) were black. Of the 45 victims of the pandemic, 30 (67%) were black. Only 45.9% of the city’s population is black, according to U.S. Census data.
“African Americans continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, St. Louis health director.
With 45 reported deaths from the pandemic in 924 reported cases, 4.9% of the people in the city who tested positive have died.
A communications representative for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said its incident commander Dr. Alex Garza always cautions against looking at day-to-day numbers versus longer term trends.
The task force’s modeling says the peak for hospitalizations and ICU patients for the region will take place on Saturday, April 25.
