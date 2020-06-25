The City of St. Louis Health Department reported 50 COVID-19 cases and 1 death on Thursday, June 25.
The city is still reporting 93 probable cases, a new category as of yesterday when the city resumed reporting data following a hiatus of a few days while it worked out issues with the state.
The city has now reported 155 deaths and 2192 cases.
The city reports that 1,467 of the COVID cases and 102 of the deaths were Black people. That means 66.9% of the cases and 65.8% of the deaths were Black people. Only 45.9% of the city’s population is Black, according to U.S. Census data.
“African Americans continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of the city health department.
