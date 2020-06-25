The City of St. Louis Health Department suspended daily COVID-19 case and death count updates on Sunday, June 20 until it could address issues with the state reporting system.
After a delay of four days, the city reported new data on Wednesday, June 24: 2,142 cases, 93 probable cases (a new category) and 154 deaths.
That is the same number of deaths as was reported on June 19, the city’s most recent update. On that date, the city reported 2,319 cases. The revised total is nearly 100 cases lower. Even if all 93 probable cases in the city were positive, the current total would be 2,235.
“We monitored some cases that we later learned reside in other jurisdictions, so we had to transfer them to the jurisdiction where they live,” acting health Director Dr. Fredrick Echols told The American.
The city reports that 1,468 of the COVID cases were Black people. Depending on whether the probable cases are counted in the demographics, Blacks account for 65.7% to 68.5% of the cases. The city reports that 102 of the victims or 66% were Black people.
Only 45.9% of the city’s population is Black, according to U.S. Census data.
“African Americans continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” Echols said.
