The City of St. Louis reported five new deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, April 13. The pandemic has now killed 24 people in the city.
The newly deceased were:
• An African American female in her 80’s
• An African American male in his 80’s
• A Caucasian female in her 80’s
• A Caucasian female in her 70’s
• An African American female in her 60’s.
Earlier this morning, the city reported 53 new COVID-19 cases for a new total of 698 since the onset of the pandemic. The city is now reporting 706 positive cases.
“This increase in the number of our deceased fellow St. Louisans shows us why we must continue to physically distance ourselves from our friends, neighbors, and extended family,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of health for the City of St. Louis.
“We are still working to flatten the curve here in the City, and it must take us all working together through this difficult time.”
For a breakdown of positive cases in the city by zip code, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.