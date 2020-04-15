The City of St. Louis reported one COVID-19 death and 20 new cases on Wednesday, April 15. The deceased was a white male in his 80s.
The city has now reported 27 deaths and 743 cases since the onset of the pandemic.
For a breakdown of positive cases by zip code, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/data
