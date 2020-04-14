The City of St. Louis reported two deaths associated with COVID-19 and 17 new cases on Tuesday, April 14. There have now been 26 deaths and 723 positive cases in the city since the onset of the pandemic. The newly deceased were a black man in his 80s and a white man in his 80s. For a breakdown of positive cases in the city by zip code, visit stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/data
City of St. Louis reports two COVID-19 deaths, 17 new cases for April 14
